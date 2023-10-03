VIDEO: Campbell Scientific discusses the launch of its smart IoT datalogger at Meteorological Technology World Expo

Exhibiting at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023 in Geneva, Kevin Rhodes and David Hammond, product managers at Campbell Scientific, discuss the launch of the company’s smart Internet of Things (IoT) Aspen 10 Datalogger in this exclusive video.

Aspen 10 has been designed to automatically recognize sensors that are hooked up to it and download data into the cloud. This, and its small size, is intended to enable users to start their network easily and quickly with different sensors in Campbell Scientific’s portfolio. An integrated IoT cellular modem enables the gateway to transmit data to the cloud, and a GPS receiver identifies automated installation locations. Bluetooth connectivity also enables on-site analysis through the CampbellGo app.

According to the company, the solution is rugged and durable, meaning it can be mounted outdoors without a second enclosure to protect it from the elements. It also has an integrated solar panel and an internal rechargeable battery to make it more self-sufficient.

