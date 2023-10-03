VIDEO: AEM explains its newly launched natural disaster preparedness and response platform

This year’s Meteorological Technology World Expo in Geneva, Switzerland (October 3, 4 & 5), has seen the launch of AEM’s Elements Resiliency Platform. In this video, the company’s CCO, Mark Miller, explains how the multihazard solution can empower communities and organizations with decisive insights and tools for decisive natural disaster risk management and mitigation.

AEM Elements aims to serve as a comprehensive, all-in-one platform for resilience planning, adaptable to a wide variety of natural hazard scenarios, such as severe and extreme weather, flooding, wildfires, hurricanes and landslides. The platform not only aggregates data but also synthesizes it into actionable insights, fostering a higher level of situational awareness and collaboration among all stakeholders.

Want to know more? There’s still time to register for the show. Click here to get your free pass!

To find out more, read the full story here. For more news live from the show, click here