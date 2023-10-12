VIDEO: Meteoblue live demos its air temperature forecast system for urban heatwave management

Karl Gutbrod, CEO of Meteoblue, gave a live demo of the company’s air temperature forecast system for urban heatwave management at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023 in Geneva.

The city climate monitoring system’s ability to look at data in weather forecasting and nowcasting has been designed to enable decision makers to better understand differing city temperatures and how these are being affected by increasing temperatures. Gutbrod explained that for cities built over the past 200 years for constant environments, the rising temperatures will mean more tropical nights and heat stress and droughts, which will inevitably have the greatest effects on vulnerable people. Therefore, the harvested data is also intended to help city planners and building managers figure out where the problem is and whether it affects the vulnerable.

