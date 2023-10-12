VIDEO: IACIT explains its S-band solid-state depolarization radar

At Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023, Gustavo de Castro Hissi, chief marketing officer at IACIT, explained how the company’s Brazilian case study of its S-band solid-state depolarization radar demonstrates the solution’s flexibility and vital role in monitoring local weather.

IACIT’s weather forecasting radar technology is deployed in a wide range of extreme Brazilian environments including rainforests, deserts and coastlines. The solution is required to survey the whole area and atmosphere due to the dangerous the nature of Brazil’s weather phenomena. This solution provides early warning and situational awareness for a diverse array of missions including natural disaster prevention, homeland security and aviation safety.

