VIDEO: Reuniwatt presents its infrared all-sky imager

At Meteorological Technology World Expo, Reuniwatt is presenting its infrared all-sky imager. As business development manager Marion Lafuma discusses in this exclusive video, the imager has been designed for the continuous tracking and forecasting of cloud cover.

The solution, named Sky InSight, takes pictures of the cloud cover every 30 seconds and can observe and forecast cloud cover up to 30 minutes in advance. This gives users of free-space optical communication detailed information to determine if the cloud cover will block wired communication. In the event the communication laser beam can’t travel through the cloud, clients can then do a handover to another ground station where they can receive the message.

Sky InSight is composed of a thermal long-wave infrared (LWIR) camera core with a 640 x 480p spatial resolution. The radiation coming from the sky is reflected on a hemispherical mirror that provides a 360/180° view of the sky. Its chrome-coated surface ensures an optimal reflection of LWIR radiations. This mirror has been chosen for cost-reduction purposes as well as for a better calibration due to a lower curvature of the dome than that of a small germanium upward-looking fish-eye camera.

