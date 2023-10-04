VIDEO: Meteopress talks about its mobile and containerized solid-state C-band radar

In this exclusive video from Meteorological Technology World Expo, Michal Najman, CEO and founder of Meteopress, gives more details about the Mobile Automatic Self-Erecting Container (MASEC) C-band radar.

MASEC has a 304km range and delivers reflectivity, Doppler and dual-polarization data. Its advanced design enables deployment by anyone, with no need for a specialized team, thereby simplifying logistics and reducing costs.

In an off-grid field test conducted in the northern mountains of the Czech Republic, MASEC reached full deployment in just 11 minutes and delivered top-quality data within 15 minutes. Designed with sustainability at its core, MASEC operates using solar energy, stored in high-capacity batteries. This ensures uninterrupted operations, even in remote, off-grid locations.

