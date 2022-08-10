Jeremy Darroch appointed chair of National Oceanography Centre

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has appointed Jeremy Darroch, former executive chair of Sky, as its new chair of the board. He will take up his new role in October 2022.

Under Darroch’s leadership, Sky was the first major media company to commit to becoming net zero carbon by 2030. In addition to this pledge, Sky committed to using its wide reach to help and inform audiences about global warming and low-carbon economies.

Commenting on his appointment, Darroch said, “I am thrilled to be joining NOC at such an exciting time for ocean research and technology. The work done by the dedicated scientists and innovators at NOC is crucial to protecting our ocean and our planet. The passion NOC’s experts have for their work is inspiring to see, and I look forward to helping them ensure that their important work has global impact and recognition.”

During his 14 years at Sky, Darroch helped spearhead the launch of major initiatives designed to bring awareness of the challenges facing the environment. These included Rainforest Rescue, which helped save more than one billion trees in the Amazon rainforest, and Ocean Rescue, which has raised awareness and brought action on the effect of plastics pollution on ocean health.

Darroch was awarded the inaugural MIP United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Award in 2020 and also serves as an ambassador to the World Wildlife Federation (WWF).

After four years as chairman of NOC, John Hirst said, “NOC is in the best hands going forward. Jeremy is a proven leader with a fantastic track record on environmental issues. I am proud to have seen NOC through its independence in 2019, becoming a self-governing organization with research spanning from coastal to deep ocean. NOC has done tremendous work and the people who work here are world leading. Their tireless efforts have led to huge breakthroughs in ocean research using cutting-edge technologies and scientific methods. I want to thank everyone at NOC for their brilliant work.”

Professor Ed Hill, chief executive at NOC, added, “Jeremy has extensive leadership qualities and is passionate about the causes we work tirelessly on every day. I am grateful to our outgoing chair, John Hirst, for his dedication and support to NOC in guiding it throughout its successful transition to an independent organization. He leaves NOC in a fantastic position, growing from strength to strength. We are a strong, independent body providing groundbreaking research that has huge positive benefits to our planet.”