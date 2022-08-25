New North American Met Expo opens next week in Chicago!

Next week (August 31 and September 1, 2022) sees the first ever staging of Meteorological Technology World Expo North America at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center, Chicago, Illinois! Brimming with innovations and products that have never previously been shown in the USA, the exhibition is completely free to attend – register here for your free entry pass.

The show is for meteorological experts and professionals only, (with no entry to the general public) and so offers a fantastic opportunity to get business done – with excellent networking opportunities (all attendees are invited for free drinks and refreshments in the exhibition hall between 3.45pm and 5:00pm, on Wednesday, August 31) and plenty of opportunities to have in-depth discussions with exhibitors throughout the two days.

The exhibition will showcase a range of commercially available weather forecasting and environmental measurement technologies and services. Highlights include an advanced 3D sonic anemometer from Anemoment, the latest E900 Solid State C Band Weather Radar System from EWR Radar Systems, the MeteoRain 200 Compact rain gauge from Barani Design, and new machine learning radar clutter mitigation technology from Baron Weather. Visitors will be able to find ample innovations, technologies and opportunities among the exhibits, with exhibitors coming from a range of countries, including France and Germany, as well as from North America. See all the latest exhibitor news, here.

There is also a free-to-attend, dedicated Open Forum taking place, featuring several highly respected industry professionals speaking across two days – all highly relevant to the future of meteorological and hydromet technologies. Speaker highlights include: Paul Kucera, assistant director for the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, discussing the development of a variety of low-cost innovative environmental sensors with the goal of improving the number of observations to support decision makers and early warning alert systems; Jeff Lapierre, principal lightning scientist for Earth Networks, presenting the recent advancements in the Earth Networks Total Lightning Network (ENTLN) processor; and Bill Conway, director of systems at Radiometrics, who will discuss the company’s latest wind and thermodynamic profiling system (WTPS).

Please visit Meteorological Technology World Expo USA 2022 to see the full exhibitor list, Open Forum program and to register for your free entry pass.