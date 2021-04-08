New program launched to support climate information services in developing nations

A new €85m (US$100m) program has been launched to advance climate services for sustainable development in Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) regions.

The program, called Intra-ACP Climate Services and Related Applications Programme (ClimSA), is a joint initiative of the Secretariat of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and the European Union.

It will support the climate information services value chain in ACP regions, through the provision of technical assistance, financial assistance, infrastructure, and capacity building to improve and widen access and use of climate information.

OACPS secretary general, HE Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, highlighted the importance of the ClimSA program in contributing to providing “timely, appropriate data and information that allows decision makers – at both policy and technical levels – to decide on and choose the best adaptation option as we address climate variability and climate change.”

ClimSA spans the entire climate services value chain to develop and deliver services in five priority sectors: agriculture and food security, disaster risk reduction, energy, health and water – in alignment with the WMO Global Framework for Climate Services (GFCS).

According to the WMO, it will provide technical assistance at regional and national levels to support implementation of the climate services value chain, while strengthening the provision and use of climate information within ACP countries.