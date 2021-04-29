Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»China Meteorological Administration upgrades numerical weather prediction system
Data

China Meteorological Administration upgrades numerical weather prediction system

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
China
China Meteorological Administration headquarters. Image: N509FZ

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has begun operations on its new upgraded numerical weather prediction (NWP) system.

The implementation of the system, called GRAPES_GFS V3.1, will not only improve calculation accuracy and forecast skill but it will also help to better support operations at CMA.

The major physical upgrades to the system include an improved methane oxidation scheme, land surface model and moist physical processes.

According to a release by the World Meteorological Centre Beijing, a new scheme has been introduced to “parameterized methane oxidation process which was absent in GRAPES_GFS V3.0. This scheme improved the values of water vapour in the upper stratosphere and helped to reduce the temperature and height bias above the stratosphere.”

For the land surface model the modifications include optimized calculation of roughness length over the ocean and land; consideration of the impact of salinity over the ocean related to the latent heat flux; optimized calculation of soil evaporation by adding a soil resistance term; and introduced the supercooled soil water in consideration of the co-exist condition of liquid and ice water in the soil.

To read more about the upgrades to the CMA’s NWP system, click here.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Helen has worked for UKi Media & Events for more than a decade. She joined the company as assistant editor on Passenger Terminal World and has since progressed to become editor of five publications, covering everything from aviation, logistics and automotive to meteorology. She has a love for travel and property and has redeveloped three houses in three years. When she’s not editing magazines, she’s running around after her two boys and their partner in crime, Pete the pug.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.