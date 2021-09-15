TGS and Vaisala expand East Coast weather prediction model for offshore wind farms

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has collaborated with weather measurement specialist Vaisala to expand its numerical weather prediction (NWP) model for the East Coast of the USA.

The latest model covers a 400,000km2 offshore area extending from Massachusetts to North Carolina and was selected to inform the assessment of wind resources in the New York Bight Proposed Sale Notice areas.

These model results have been validated by publicly available measurements, including but not limited to floating lidar data, to increase confidence and improve data quality compared with other industry data sets.

TGS will now include both US and Scotwind NWP models into a comprehensive atlas of public and proprietary wind data resources. Combined with TGS subsidiary 4COffshore’s market intelligence database, this provides a useful resource enabling fast and accurate evaluation of available data in existing leases, especially for future auctions.

Katja Akentieva, vice president, new energy solutions for western hemisphere, TGS, said, “We are pleased to provide unique solutions and insights to the fast-growing offshore wind industry in the US and beyond, enabling our customers to reduce their commercial risk and improve their understanding of the energy potential in each lease block. Initial results reveal some interesting variations, spatial and temporal, which may impact various components of the wind farm design, construction and energy output.”