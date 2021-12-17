NOAA’s Arctic Report Card 2021

NOAA has released its Arctic Report Card: Update for 2021, which tracks recent environmental changes, for example in surface air temperature, snow cover, the Greenland ice sheet, sea ice, sea surface temperature, arctic ocean primary productivity and tundra greenness.

The 16th annual volume of environmental observations and analysis of the circumpolar region has been independently peer-reviewed by the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program of the Arctic Council. The update was prepared by an international team of 111 researchers from 12 different countries and is reviewed in this video summary.