BoM to upgrade Halls Creek weather radar

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is undertaking major upgrades to its Halls Creek weather radar as part of its observation network upgrade program. The upgrades will improve wind tracking, rainfall image quality and severe storm predictions.

From June 29, 2022, the Halls Creek radar will be offline for six weeks. The Bureau will upgrade the radar, which includes replacing the radar transceiver equipment. At the same time, a new radar shelter will be installed to house new equipment at the current site.

During the outage, there will be no impact to the Bureau’s forecasts and warnings, which are informed by observations from a range of assets including satellites, upper atmosphere monitoring and automatic weather stations.

The Halls Creek radar is part of BoM’s comprehensive weather observation network of more than 11,000 assets including satellites, upper atmosphere monitoring, automatic weather stations, ocean buoys and flood warning networks.