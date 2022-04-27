BoM to upgrade weather radar at Darwin Airport

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is upgrading the weather radar at Darwin International Airport in the Northern Territory to provide more reliable and up-to-date weather information.

The radar will be offline for up to eight weeks from May 2, 2022, to enable technicians to complete this work. The upgraded radar system will improve wind tracking, rainfall image quality and severe storm predictions.

The project is part of the most significant program of upgrades of Australia’s radar and observation network in a generation. By June 2024, BoM will deliver eight new radars, plus upgrades to 46 radars, almost 700 automatic weather systems and 200 flood warning network sites across the country.

The Darwin Airport radar is one part of BoM’s comprehensive weather observation network of more than 11,000 assets including satellites, upper atmosphere monitoring, automatic weather stations, ocean buoys and flood warning networks.