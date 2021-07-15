Remote weather stations to provide ships with real-time offshore weather data in Canada

The Canadian Government has announced nearly CA$1m (US$793,000) in funding for OceanSync Data Solutions to help the company develop weather solutions for the shipping industry.

The funding will help OceanSync to test and commercialize its automated weather station units. The remote units, which will be deployed onto seafaring ships, collect and relay environmental data in real-time, improving shipping route optimization, situational awareness and safety.

“We are excited to be building the first truly global distributed network of shipborne weather stations delivering large volumes of high-quality data in a cost-effective way. Our solution provides data models for better weather forecasting, route optimization, situational awareness, and safety,” Sebastiaan Ambtman, managing director of OceanSync Data Solutions.

OceanSync Data Solutions is a system as a service (SaaS) technology company that provides accurate and cost-effective marine weather forecasts to reduce ships’ environmental footprint, transport costs and increase safety. OceanSync uses existing commercial fleets and satellite technology to collect and distribute real-time ocean weather observations.

The automated weather station units monitor conditions such as wind direction and speed, humidity, temperature and barometric pressure. This data is useful in real time applications and provides important insights in monitoring and analyzing weather systems and climate change over time.

This project will enable the company to source, assemble and deploy 20 hardware units to capture a baseline data set with enough richness and volume to provide customers with valuable data on specific geographical areas and shipping routes.