GE Renewable Energy announces agreement for weather technology with Whiffle

GE Renewable Energy, which focuses on the production of energy from renewable sources, has revealed that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Whiffle, a Netherlands-based weather forecasting technology firm.

The agreement will see the use of Whiffle’s ultra-fine atmospheric large eddy simulation (LES) modeling for GE’s wind energy applications.

Whiffle’s LES weather modeling uses high performance computing systems for forecasting and wind climate analysis. Through the agreement, GE will leverage Whiffle’s technology to optimize wind turbine siting, ultimately enabling improved AEP for customers.

Joseph Citeno, GE Renewable Energy’s leader for advanced technology and sciences for onshore wind, said, “We are pleased to work with Whiffle and benefit from its atmospheric modeling technology and simulations. We are confident this collaboration will enable improved siting for our turbines, bringing greater value to our customers around the world.”

Harm Jonker, CEO, Whiffle, added, “We are very excited to welcome GE Renewable Energy as our client. Working together with GE emphasizes the power and importance of our disruptive LES modelling and allows GE’s clients to benefit from the latest technology in weather simulation and forecasting. To see GE Renewable Energy being an early adopter of our technology speaks to the vision and innovative potential of GE, and we’re delighted to work together.”

Whiffle started out in 2016 as a spin out from the Delft University of Technology. With its roots in science, the company continues to use cutting edge R&D to further develop large eddy simulation (LES) models and its unique implementation on high performance computing systems. This results in the world’s first LES-based operational weather model that produces highly accurate and ultra-high-resolution weather forecasts.

Application areas of Whiffle’s model include wind and solar power projects, dispersion of air pollution, aviation and agriculture.