Spire Global to facilitate enhanced weather forecasts for METIS’s maritime customers

Maritime analytics and data provider METIS Cyberspace Technology has signed an agreement with space-powered data network specialist Spire Global to further enhance the weather forecasting functionality available to METIS customers.

Through a combination of terrestrial and satellite data, Spire provides insight into weather patterns at each layer of the Earth’s atmosphere and across its surface – even in remote parts of the ocean where the elements are notoriously difficult to predict. It becomes the fourth weather provider to contribute to the METIS cloud-based platform.

Andreas Symeonidis, marketing manager, METIS Cyberspace Technology, said, “A crucial part of our strategy is to establish an open platform on which our solutions interconnect with those of third-party providers to offer added value to customers. As the latest example of this approach, our collaboration with Spire gives us full global coverage of weather conditions with no blind spots, allowing us to account for all eventualities and deliver our most precise weather-based services yet.”

METIS will receive a 10-day forecast covering the entire global grid, with an update frequency of one to six hours. The data package will include atmospheric data such as temperature and wind speed; maritime data, including sea currents and basic wave heights; and wave-specific data comprising detailed insights on waves and swell.

Based on this information, the Athens-based company will improve its weather-routing and speed-profiling capabilities as well as its ability to provide proactive weather alerts. Customers will therefore benefit from safer and more efficient navigation.

“The interaction between our platform and Spire’s is extremely fast and efficient, which means we can reduce the time it takes to complete each request and perform complex analyses involving multiple routes,” added Symeonidis. “This flexibility will enable us to fine-tune our existing services and – even more importantly – develop new and highly specialized ones.”