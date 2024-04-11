Met Éireann to hire two postdoctoral meteorological researchers

Met Éireann, a line division of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, is seeking expressions of interest for two postdoctoral research positions, to begin as soon as possible.

Both researchers will be based in Met Éireann HQ, Glasnevin, Dublin 9. Where possible, the successful candidates may be authorized to partly work remotely, in line with government approved policies for workplace attendance. The application window will close April 28, 2024, at 5pm.

Future short-duration high-intensity rainfall events for Ireland

The first position offers a fixed-term contract for a postdoctoral researcher in the future short-duration high-intensity rainfall events for Ireland. This is because, the organization says, short-duration high-intensity rainfall events are of particular concern to sectors dealing with the impacts of climate change in areas including flood risk management, urban storm-water management and road drainage design. The primary goal of this project is to develop a short-duration high-intensity rainfall mathematical model which factors in the changing climate and produces location-based estimates of event probabilities. Model development will involve the use of extreme value analysis techniques and methodologies to include future climate projections. This is a jointly funded OPW and Met Éireann research project.

Enhanced climate parameter gridding

The second position is another fixed-term contract for a postdoctoral researcher interested in enhanced climate parameter gridding. Met Éireann says that mathematical modeling of sparsely distributed weather station observations to enable accurate interpolation of their values across a grid map is key to many applications in meteorology, from understanding climate change to visualizing short-timescale weather patterns. This project aims to investigate advanced gridding methodologies and apply them to various climate parameters, such as rainfall and air temperature over range of timescales from hourly to annual.

In related news, Met Éireann recently launched a multi-million-euro academic research program at University College Dublin (UCD) to support the further development of weather and climate services for Ireland using data science and artificial intelligence (AI). Click here to read the full story.