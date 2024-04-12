Mountain Hydrology Group receives US$1m to develop new snowpack data for western USA water supply management

The US Bureau of Reclamation has granted US$1m in funding over the next three years to the Mountain Hydrology Group to develop a new snowpack data set to inform water supply management in the western USA.

Near-real-time estimates

Researchers in the Mountain Hydrology Group currently produce near-real-time estimates of snow water equivalent, or the amount of water contained in fallen snow, for mountainous areas in California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Reports and data are released to water managers and forecasters and are also available to the public.

Western USA

With the grant, the group will be able to expand its estimates to all 17 western states, notably adding mountainous areas in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington and large mountain ranges such as the Cascades and northern Rocky Mountains.

Water supply management research

As part of its Snow Water Supply Forecasting Program to improve water supply forecasting, the Bureau of Reclamation awarded funds to 15 different projects. The Mountain Hydrology Group’s grant will support Noah Molotch (lead PI), Leanne Lestak, Emma Tyrrell, and Karl Rittger in analyzing snow data and producing biweekly snow water supply reports to support decision making by federal, state and local water management entities responsible for managing water supplies in the western USA.

