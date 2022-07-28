BoM begins upgrades to Darwin’s main weather radar

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has begun undertaking a significant upgrade to the Berrimah weather radar, the main radar for Darwin, which will provide the local community and industry with more reliable and up-to-date weather information.

BoM will install a new digital receiver and control system for the radar, with works taking the radar out of operation for around eight weeks.

Once completed, the upgrade will improve wind tracking, rainfall image quality and severe storm predictions. While the Berrimah radar is offline, BoM will make images from the Darwin Airport radar, usually reserved for aviation customers, available on its website and BOM weather app.

The Berrimah and Darwin Airport weather radars are part of a comprehensive weather observation network of more than 11,000 assets including satellites, upper atmosphere monitoring, automatic weather stations, ocean buoys and flood warning networks.