Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»BoM begins upgrades to Darwin’s main weather radar
Weather Instruments

BoM begins upgrades to Darwin’s main weather radar

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Credit: Pixabay-AussieMob

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has begun undertaking a significant upgrade to the Berrimah weather radar, the main radar for Darwin, which will provide the local community and industry with more reliable and up-to-date weather information.

BoM will install a new digital receiver and control system for the radar, with works taking the radar out of operation for around eight weeks.

Once completed, the upgrade will improve wind tracking, rainfall image quality and severe storm predictions. While the Berrimah radar is offline, BoM will make images from the Darwin Airport radar, usually reserved for aviation customers, available on its website and BOM weather app.

The Berrimah and Darwin Airport weather radars are part of a comprehensive weather observation network of more than 11,000 assets including satellites, upper atmosphere monitoring, automatic weather stations, ocean buoys and flood warning networks.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Dan first joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, unearthing the latest technological advances and research methods for the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest meteorological news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.