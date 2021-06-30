Vaisala launches new air quality sensor and monitoring solution

Vaisala has revealed its new air quality sensor and monitoring solution, which, according to the company, is cost-effective, scalable, accurate and easy to set up.

The AQT530 sensor can be connected to a customer’s own system or to Vaisala’s weather and environmental intelligence platform. When paired with the Vaisala Beacon Weather Station and Wx Beacon UI for measurement data, stakeholders also gain access to additional key weather parameters, plus connectivity to transfer, manage and visualize all of the data.

“Air pollution is a major environmental risk to health, yet 91% of the world’s population lives in areas where the World Health Organization (WHO) deems the quality of air to be below acceptable,” said Samuli Hänninen, vice president of products and technologies, weather and environment, Vaisala. “By providing trustworthy insights, our solution helps mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution to make city air more breathable and enable proactive environmental stewardship.”

The new Vaisala solution provides a clear picture of air quality conditions and enhances situational awareness to improve lives in communities across the world.

The key benefits of the new air quality monitoring solution include: the accurate and reliable measurement of top-priority pollutants; intelligent algorithms; easy installation, deployment and maintenance; unprecedented data security; comprehensive 24/7 reporting; and a holistic, integrated solution, including air quality and weather sensors, network connectivity, cloud-based data storage, APIs and data visualization.