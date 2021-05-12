CREWS early warning initiative releases 2020 report revealing progress made during Covid-19

The Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the World Bank Group, the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), has released its 2020 Annual Report.

The report, Progress on Early Warning in a Pandemic, outlines the key CREWS achievements, project work and what the vision for the next five years is. This video provides an overview of the initiative’s work so far.

CREWS is a mechanism that funds least developed countries (LDC) and small island developing states (SIDS) for risk informed early warning services.

To read the full report, click here.