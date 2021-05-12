Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»CREWS early warning initiative releases 2020 report revealing progress made during Covid-19
Videos

CREWS early warning initiative releases 2020 report revealing progress made during Covid-19

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

The Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the World Bank Group, the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), has released its 2020 Annual Report.

The report, Progress on Early Warning in a Pandemic, outlines the key CREWS achievements, project work and what the vision for the next five years is. This video provides an overview of the initiative’s work so far.

CREWS is a mechanism that funds least developed countries (LDC) and small island developing states (SIDS) for risk informed early warning services.

To read the full report, click here.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Helen has worked for UKi Media & Events for more than a decade. She joined the company as assistant editor on Passenger Terminal World and has since progressed to become editor of five publications, covering everything from aviation, logistics and automotive to meteorology. She has a love for travel and property and has redeveloped three houses in three years. When she’s not editing magazines, she’s running around after her two boys and their partner in crime, Pete the pug.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.