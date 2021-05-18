EUMETSAT releases A Year of Weather 2020 video

EUMETSAT’s annual Year of Weather videos are created in partnership with the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

EUMETSAT merges CMA, JMA and NOAA data with its own to create comprehensive views of the entire planet. This animation shows the different weather patterns across the globe in 2020 as captured from space, with major storms labeled from light yellow to red depending on their intensity. According to EUMETSAT, the most active basin of the year was the North Atlantic, with 30 named storms.

The ultra-high-resolution (8K) visualization has been produced by EUMETSAT’s data visualization team and is composed of a satellite infrared data layer, provided by Météo-France’s Centre de Météorologie Spatiale, superimposed over NASA’s ‘Blue Marble Next Generation’ ground maps, which change with the seasons.

Note from EUMETSAT: The flickering in the video is due to the combination of data from the geostationary satellites of EUMETSAT, NOAA, the CMA and JMA, combined with data from EUMETSAT’s polar-orbiting Metop satellites.