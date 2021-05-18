Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»EUMETSAT releases A Year of Weather 2020 video
Videos

EUMETSAT releases A Year of Weather 2020 video

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

EUMETSAT’s annual Year of Weather videos are created in partnership with the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

EUMETSAT merges CMA, JMA and NOAA data with its own to create comprehensive views of the entire planet. This animation shows the different weather patterns across the globe in 2020 as captured from space, with major storms labeled from light yellow to red depending on their intensity. According to EUMETSAT, the most active basin of the year was the North Atlantic, with 30 named storms.

The ultra-high-resolution (8K) visualization has been produced by EUMETSAT’s data visualization team and is composed of a satellite infrared data layer, provided by Météo-France’s Centre de Météorologie Spatiale, superimposed over NASA’s ‘Blue Marble Next Generation’ ground maps, which change with the seasons.

Note from EUMETSAT: The flickering in the video is due to the combination of data from the geostationary satellites of EUMETSAT, NOAA, the CMA and JMA, combined with data from EUMETSAT’s polar-orbiting Metop satellites.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Helen has worked for UKi Media & Events for more than a decade. She joined the company as assistant editor on Passenger Terminal World and has since progressed to become editor of five publications, covering everything from aviation, logistics and automotive to meteorology. She has a love for travel and property and has redeveloped three houses in three years. When she’s not editing magazines, she’s running around after her two boys and their partner in crime, Pete the pug.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.