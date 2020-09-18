Phased array radars provide new storm insights

Researchers at Perdue University in Lafayette, Indiana, have been using a Skyler phased array radar, supplied by Raytheon, to further their understanding of tornado activity. Most weather radar systems are of the doppler type, which have a relatively slow refresh rate, which according to the team at Perdue, means there are data gaps, which can prove problematic when trying to study the dynamic conditions present as tornadoes form. Here, Dr Robin Tanamachi, assistant professor at Perdue and member of the weather research team, discusses the advantages of harnessing this cutting edge radar technology.