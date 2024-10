Graw Radiosondes unveiled its groundbreaking lidar cube at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2024. As CEO Florian Schmidmer explains in this video, the system can measure atmospheric conditions from ground level to 100km, making it the first of its kind for synoptic operations.

