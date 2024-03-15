VIDEO: Preparing ESA’s Arctic weather satellite for environmental testing

ESA’s Arctic weather satellite has passed its environmental test campaign – meaning that the satellite has been declared fit for liftoff and its life in space.

This new satellite, which is slated for launch in June 2024, has been designed to show how it can improve weather forecasts in the Arctic – a region that currently lacks data for accurate short-term forecasts.

The Arctic weather satellite is equipped with a 19-channel cross-track scanning microwave radiometer, which benefits from the heritage technology of the microwave sounder developed for the MetOp Second Generation satellites. The instrument will provide high-resolution humidity and temperature soundings of the atmosphere in all weather conditions.

To read the full story about the ESA’s Arctic weather satellite’s environmental test campaign, click here.