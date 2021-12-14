Video tour of NASA’s Earth science missions launching next year

US space agency NASA will launch four Earth science missions in 2022 to provide scientists with more information about climate systems and processes, including extreme storms, surface water and oceans, and atmospheric dust.

The four missions include TROPICS, which will use six small satellites to provide improved and rapid measurements of tropical cyclones; EMIT, which will trace the origin and composition of mineral dust that can affect climate, ecosystems, air quality and human health with an imaging spectrometer aboard the International Space Station; NOAA’s JPSS-2, which will help scientists predict extreme weather conditions such as floods, wildfires and volcanoes; and SWOT, which will evaluate the world’s oceans and their role in climate change, as well as monitor lakes, rivers, and other surface waters.

To read more about NASA’s four Earth science missions, click here.