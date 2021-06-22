Meteorological Technology International
WMO HydroHub reflects on key achievements in phase one of project

The WMO Global Hydrometry Support Facility (WMO HydroHub), which was established in 2017, provides stakeholders with the technical guidance and support they need to build sustainable hydrometeorological operations for better flood and drought management. This video takes a look at the first phase of the project and highlights some of the most notable achievements to date.

The WMO HydroHub Phase I was implemented from January 2017 until June 2021. WMO HydroHub Phase II projects are planned to start in July 2021.

Read more about the HydroHub project here. 

