CIRES launches environmental education center

CIRES has launched the CIRES Center for Education, Engagement and Evaluation (CEEE) to build community and to make sense of and respond to today’s environmental challenges.

The center has been launched by a team of educational researchers, evaluators, curriculum developers and outreach and engagement experts at CU Boulder. Formerly known as the CIRES Education and Outreach Program, the new center is dedicated to three broad goals: excellence and inclusion in environmental science education, career development and training for scientists and engaging with diverse audiences.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between scientific research and societal impact,” said Anne Gold, director of CEEE. “We want to empower people to become informed agents of change in environmental challenges.”

CEEE currently runs over 30 projects focused on connecting environmental science and people to inspire curiosity, community and action. For example, the HEART Force curriculum uses small group activities and scenario-based games to empower students, teachers and communities to build resilience to environmental hazards. CEEE engages with diverse audiences, including through We are Water, which brings a traveling exhibition that weaves together community knowledge and locally relevant science topics about water to rural, indigenous and Latino communities in the desert Southwest.

The new center strives to make environmental science more welcoming and inclusive, for example, through the Polar Science Early Career Community Office, which provides career development and training opportunities to early career researchers in the polar sciences.

Evaluation and educational research are central to all aspects of CEEE’s work. A recent publication led by CEEE showed that immersive research experiences inspire students to explore their science identity and build a sense of belonging in the science community. Efforts like these lay the foundations for the team and others in the science education field to design impactful and inclusive learning experiences.

“We hope our work inspires a new generation of learners to come together to address environmental challenges with confidence and understanding and contribute to making the environmental and geosciences welcoming and inclusive,” Gold said.

Watch the video here.

For more key training updates from the meteorological technology industry, click here.