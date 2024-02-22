National Oceanography Centre hosts science bursary for international students

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) will host the collaborative West P&I Science Bursary to empower students and early career researchers in the field of marine science or oceanography.

The bursary, led by Dr Ben Moat, physical oceanographer at NOC, has been made available through the support of West of England P&I Club, a maritime insurance provider to the maritime industry. The students selected for the latest round of the bursary are to receive six months of support from NOC scientists Dr Alice Horton, Dr Claire Evans, Dr Vanessa Monteleone, Dr Tillys Petit, Dr Sophie Clayton and Dr Sourav Sahoo.

Holly Evans, head of strategic partnerships at NOC, said, “We are excited to be partnering with West P&I once again to deliver valuable experiences to oceanography and marine science students around the world. NOC has a vital role to play in supporting the next generation of ocean scientists and this is a great opportunity for the students as well as the mentors.

Genia Fernanda, a student from the University of the Basque Country, Spain, selected for the bursary, said, “I’m particularly excited about the prospect of being mentored by professional researchers from NOC. Moreover, the chance to establish collaborations and connections with other researchers is something I eagerly anticipate. I believe that engaging with a diverse community of scholars will significantly broaden my horizons within my focused research area. It’s not just about individual growth; it’s about contributing to and learning from a collective pursuit of knowledge.”

For more key training updates from the meteorological technology industry, click here.