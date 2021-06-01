Earth Networks teams up with Disney Parks to manage severe weather situations

Earth Networks, a provider of weather and lightning monitoring and alerting solutions and part of the Advanced Environmental Monitoring family of companies, has announced a technology collaboration with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products to co-develop solutions for managing operational safety and outages during severe weather situations.

Disney Weather Check is a part of Disney SyncLink Technology – a suite of products and services that enable companies to provide their teams and clients with unique experiences coupling critical and timely information in a controlled manner.

“Technology-driven weather monitoring and alerting solutions are a must for any safety-minded organization,” said Rich Spaulding, CEO at Earth Networks. “We are excited to begin this technology collaboration with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, our long-standing customer, and the world leader in operational excellence. Working to integrate Disney Weather Check into our severe weather early warning products will enable us to build upon the industry’s most reliable, accurate and flexible public safety weather solutions.”

Earth Networks already helps parks, schools, sports teams, state and local governments and enterprises manage weather threats with automated alerts, forecasting and detection of dangerous conditions such as lightning, high wind and heat.

In cooperation with Disney, Earth Networks will bring to market safety capabilities building on the world-class operational processes that Disney has developed to manage its worldwide operations on a daily basis. Earth Networks customers will have access to a broader array of features to help them manage public safety, plan for potential operational disruptions, minimize downtime, and communicate real-time weather intelligence to their emergency response teams.

Earth Networks’ products featuring Disney Weather Check will offer users an operational playbook for dealing with severe weather situations packaged as specific functionality within its products such as Sferic Maps, its flagship real-time visualization and alerting platform.

“We have made a commitment of sharing our safety best practices and solutions with other industries and are pleased to be able to work with Earth Networks to bring the Disney Weather Check into their products to keep people safe,” added Greg Hale, chief safety officer and vice president of Worldwide Safety and Assurance Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.