Meandair and SmartSky collaborate for in-depth view of atmospheric conditions

Air-to-ground inflight connectivity provider SmartSky and global aviation predictive weather provider Meandair have announced an agreement to bring Meandair’s weather nowcasting to the SmartSky Predictive Weather Data Suite, delivered via Skytelligence, SmartSky’s aviation data exchange. For the first time US airline dispatch, FBOs, airports and ground operations will have access to Meandair’s predictive weather capabilities via SmartSky’s predictive weather offerings.

At its core, Meandair Nowcasting Weather Engine technology assimilates numerical weather prediction forecasts with near-real-time observations from a multitude of weather sensors including satellites, a network of ground stations, radar, as well as data streams from flying aircraft, into a comprehensive snapshot of the atmospheric column. Subsequently, relying on the company’s deep expertise in meteorology, AI and algorithms, the engine extrapolates the evolution of the weather for the coming minutes and hours over mainlands, oceans and remote regions.

The company delivers the finalized 4D data sets, spot forecasts and graphically rendered end-user products every 15 minutes. Meandair’s Nowcasting Weather Engine delivers 24/7 a growing repertoire of data products including cloud structure at altitudes, synthetic precipitation radar, active thunderstorms detection, turbulence predictions and AW-METAR/AW-TAF reports, for flight conditions at all small and large airports and heliports.

The Skytelligence data exchange is a key element of SmartSky’s Digital Solutions offerings, which are powered by its patented innovations and tools. Skytelligence brings together data from numerous providers for single-point delivery via APIs, which are then used by electronic flight bags and ground-based systems. These combined capabilities make SmartSky a key enabler for aviation’s digital transformation.

SmartSky’s Predictive Weather suite brings together multiple predictive weather providers to supply aviation with enhanced situational awareness not available from other sources. The SmartSky ATG network provides the very low latency, high-capacity data flow, to and from the plane, that is necessary to enable the connected aircraft.

“Meandair provides invaluable flight condition awareness for aviation. SmartSky’s next-generation network enables the cockpit to have real-time access to predictive weather and adjust the flight path, potentially avoiding turbulence and the required AOG time following a turbulence event,” said Sean Reilly, vice president of digital solutions and air transport for Smart-Sky.

“Adding Meandair’s global capabilities also allows us to provide extended services to our predictive weather customers as they prepare to leave CONUS and cross into international destinations. This can mean increased safety and sustainability with reduced costs.”