NASA awards US$68m Snow and Ice Distributed Active Archive Center contract

NASA has selected the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) for the management and operations of the Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Snow and Ice Distributed Active Archive Center (DAAC).

Under the US$68m contract, the NSIDC DAAC will continue to provide data management services focused on preserving, documenting and providing access to cryospheric data and related geophysical data.

Amanda Leon, NSIDC DAAC manager, said, “For the past 30 years, the NSIDC DAAC has provided scalable support and stewardship of a dynamic, diverse collection of over 1,000 cryospheric and related Earth science data products. We look forward to adding support for data in the cloud and open science that will broaden the discovery and use of free, open data for the science community that we serve.”