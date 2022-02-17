Nominations open for 2022 Sergej Zilitinkevich Memorial Award

The European Meteorological Society (EMS) has called for nominations for the 2022 Sergej Zilitinkevich Memorial Award, which honors the boundary layer dynamics and turbulence meteorologist Sergej Zilitinkevich who passed away in February 2021.

As Sergej Zilitinkevich was regarded as an extraordinarily creative scientist who used his knowledge widely in different disciplines, the international award is delivered annually to a creative scientist who has made breakthroughs in “boundary layer studies in atmosphere and ocean sciences”. Nominations for the award are to be openly selected within international research networks, particularly those related to Zilitinkevich’s activities. Professor Bert Holtslag, Emeritus Professor of meteorology and former chair of meteorology and air quality section at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, was the recipient of the inaugural award in November last year.

The award was established in partnership with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences (IEAS), the Atmosphere and Climate Competence Center (ACCC), the Institute for atmospheric and Earth system Research (INAR), the Finnish Network for Atmospheric Sciences, the Finnish Geophysical Society and the Finnish Foundation for Aerosol Research.

The nomination committee comprises Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the WMO; Heinke Schlünzen, treasurer of the EMS; Valery Bondur, vice president of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS); Markku Kulmala, from the Atmosphere and Climate Competence Center (ACCC)/INAR; Ari Laaksonen, from the Finnish Geophysical Society; Kaarle Hämeri, from the Finnish Foundation for Aerosol Research; and Hanna Lappalainen, from the Atmosphere and Climate Competence Center (ACCC)/ Institute for atmospheric and Earth system research (INAR).

The documents required for the nomination are a nomination letter, two to five supporting letters which describe the contribution and impact of the nominee’s research, a publication list as well as a CV including supervision and education activities.

Nominations will be open from February 14 to May 16, 2022. The evaluation of the submitted proposals will run from May 24 to June 16 and on June 16, the final approval of the award winner will be carried out by the committee and the award recipient informed. The award ceremony and an award lecture by the Zilitinkevich award laureate will take place from September 5-9 at EMS’s Annual Meeting, EMS2022.