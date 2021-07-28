UAE National Center of Meteorology opens new Science Dome

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has inaugurated its Science Dome, a new 4D experience offered to the public as part of an engagement strategy that helps audiences understand meteorology, geophysics and rain enhancement science.

The Science Dome features state-of-the-art technologies, special effects, a 6K projection system and custom media. The dome is dedicated to meteorological data and has been designed to host international weather experts and to aid informal education as a 4D immersive experience.

The dome brings together the very best elements of an entertainment experience, with accurate scientific visualizations that are driven by real science for groups of up to 60 people, as well as a dedicated space for visitors with accessibility needs.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, director of NCM, said, “We are pleased to inaugurate this innovative scientific project, which comes in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, and as part of the center’s efforts to employ all modern technologies to provide accurate services and information on weather forecasting, cloud seeding operations and other related fields in the best possible means for the specialists and students.”