Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»UAE National Center of Meteorology opens new Science Dome
Climate Measurement

UAE National Center of Meteorology opens new Science Dome

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has inaugurated its Science Dome, a new 4D experience offered to the public as part of an engagement strategy that helps audiences understand meteorology, geophysics and rain enhancement science.

The Science Dome features state-of-the-art technologies, special effects, a 6K projection system and custom media. The dome is dedicated to meteorological data and has been designed to host international weather experts and to aid informal education as a 4D immersive experience.

The dome brings together the very best elements of an entertainment experience, with accurate scientific visualizations that are driven by real science for groups of up to 60 people, as well as a dedicated space for visitors with accessibility needs.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, director of NCM, said, “We are pleased to inaugurate this innovative scientific project, which comes in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, and as part of the center’s efforts to employ all modern technologies to provide accurate services and information on weather forecasting, cloud seeding operations and other related fields in the best possible means for the specialists and students.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Helen has worked for UKi Media & Events for more than a decade. She joined the company as assistant editor on Passenger Terminal World and has since progressed to become editor of five publications, covering everything from aviation, logistics and automotive to meteorology. She has a love for travel and property and has redeveloped three houses in three years. When she’s not editing magazines, she’s running around after her two boys and their partner in crime, Pete the pug.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.