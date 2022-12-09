VIDEO: Meteopress demonstrates its C-band solid-state weather radar

Meteopress conducted a live demonstration of its C-band solid-state weather radar with a 3m antenna at this year’s Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022 in Paris, France.

According to Michal Najman, CEO and founder of Meteopress, all of the radar components have been located within the box on the back of the reflector helping to create its compact design.

Practical advantages of this solution include flexibility of the radar operation, the compactness of the system, low power needs and ultra-low maintenance needs. The flexibility of operation comes from the software-defined signal processing unit. The pulses can vary from scan to scan, enabling operators to fine-tune the pulses to the target, length, elevation and status of the atmosphere. Meteopress’s wi-fi suppression system also ensures the radars can operate within large cities.

