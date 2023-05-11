NOAA receives US$14m to improve ocean and coastal observations

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced an investment through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda of US$14m over two years for the US Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) to support improved observing systems for the coasts, oceans and Great Lakes of the USA.

The organization highlighted that understanding current and historic ocean and Great Lakes conditions through high-quality, integrated data sets is essential to a sustainable economy working in and around the ocean, weather and climate forecasting and prediction, and preparing communities for changing conditions.

For over 20 years, IOOS has worked with partners to develop a sustainable national coastal, ocean and Great Lakes observing system. The investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enables the system to improve, expand and modernize – reducing risk within the system and ensuring that IOOS is able to provide environmental intelligence to users throughout the country.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring that the US remains on the cutting edge of oceanic and freshwater research and observation,” said Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce. “High-quality environmental data allows decision makers across the public and private sector to prepare for severe weather events, protect against the damaging effects of climate change, and bolster coastal economies.”

“The work of the US Integrated Ocean Observing System is critical to improving safety, informing economic decisions, and protecting our environment,” said NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad Phd. “This significant investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will better equip our community partners to provide the highest quality ocean data and intelligence to enhance a sustainable New Blue Economy.”

The US$14m from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will modernize and recapitalize ocean-observing assets, networks and communications systems that are essential for ongoing coastal, ocean and Great Lakes monitoring. NOAA will support a total of 11 awards to IOOS’s Regional Associations, which are the non-federal partners that lead the coordination and implementation of coastal and ocean observing systems on a local and regional scale. The regional associations collaborate with communities, stakeholders and local, state and tribal governing bodies to ensure that IOOS meets regional and national data needs.

“This investment is a significant opportunity to push the US Integrated Ocean Observing System forward,” said Carl Gouldman, office director, US IOOS. “These funds allow us to address current needs within our networks of people and technology while also preparing for future challenges, ensuring that IOOS will remain a responsive and key source of high-quality coastal data and information.”

The 11 investment priorities for the IOOS Regional Associations are: