WMO calls for global collaboration on development of AI and machine learning for monitoring and prediction

The WMO has called for the public, private and academic sectors to collaborate on the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for environmental monitoring and predication – helping to protect communities and economies from hazards, including extreme heat and rainfall.

The WMO Call to All Stakeholders to Collaborate on the Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Environmental Monitoring and Prediction Technologies, Tools and Applications was adopted at the Extraordinary session of the World Meteorological Congress in October 2025.

It reaffirms WMO’s mission to facilitate international cooperation and standardization, while also underscoring the vital importance of the single official and authoritative voice of national meteorological and hydrological esrvices (NMHSs). The WMO says AI must complement, not replace, existing well-honed scientific forecasting methods and infrastructure.

The importance of open data, open-source tools, and FAIR principles are also emphasized to foster transparency and global participation, and calls for ethical frameworks that establish principles for cooperation, intellectual property and responsible AI use.

The Call can be accessed here.

