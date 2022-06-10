Meteorological Technology International
You are at:»»»NIWA launches Snow and Ice Network tool for public use
Digital Applications

NIWA launches Snow and Ice Network tool for public use

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Mount Cook, New Zealand - credit: WeAreGuides/Pixabay

New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) has made a new online tool providing near-real-time snow data available to the public for the first time.

NIWA’s Snow and Ice Network (SIN) provides information on snowfall, depth of snowpack, snow melt and climate for 10 alpine sites across the country, including Mueller Hut above Mount Cook Village.

Funded as part of NIWA’s Climate Network and the National Freshwater Centre, the tool allows users to track snow at SIN sites throughout the season.

Dr Jono Conway, hydrological forecast scientist at NIWA, said, “We’ve been gathering data from these high-altitude weather stations for the last decade. This information allows us to see whether snow is tracking below or above normal for the time of year. We’re hoping this tool will help people and organizations to better understand and plan for winter conditions.”

Snow and ice dynamics affect alpine hazards, recreation, tourism, stream ecology, hydro-electric generation, and water availability. Along with model simulations and remotely sensed images of snow, SIN information is essential to understand, predict and manage the snow resources and hazards across New Zealand.

Updated measurements are provided every Thursday and plotted on a graph for each location, so people can see how much snow there has been throughout the week and plan for the weekend.

Information from the SIN can also be used by rescue services to monitor hazards, as well as in research collaborations with universities.

“I’m thrilled that this information is now available to the public – it’s something they haven’t had access to before and will be a great tool for winters to come,” added Conway.

To view NIWA’s Snow and Ice Network tool, click here.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor-in-chief

Dan first joined UKi Media & Events in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As editor, he now produces content for Meteorological Technology International, unearthing the latest technological advances and research methods for the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest meteorological news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.