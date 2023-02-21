OTT HydroMet launches connectivity upgrade for remote water-level logger

OTT HydroMet has added new communication options to its OTT ecoLog 1000 water-level and temperature logger. Now equipped with low-power LTE-M (CAT M1) connectivity, the device provides water professionals with simple, fast access to their water-level data.

LTE-M is a type of low-power wide area network communication technology standard for a wide range of cellular devices and services in machine (M2M) and IoT applications, such as networks of groundwater monitoring sites. It has 5G compatibility, making it futureproof as cellular networks evolve. Mobile devices, smartphones and tablets operating with Android, iOS or Windows 10 are all supported. In addition, simple local communication is available via Bluetooth.

By supporting 4G and cellular IoT transmission, LTE-M increases the speed and lowers the cost of data transmission, enabling users to conduct remote two-way operations such as configuration, network management, data download and the viewing of real-time data.

With a 10-year battery life (running on low power), the ecoLog 1000 has been designed specifically for long-term, unattended deployment. Enhanced connectivity reduces the requirement for site visits and lowers the cost of ownership.