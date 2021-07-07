OTT HydroMet now offering the Aquarius data management platform in Europe

OTT HydroMet, a provider of hydrologic and meteorologic instrumentation and solutions, has announced that it is now offering Aquarius in Europe for continuous monitoring of water information in near real-time.

Aquarius is a data management platform specifically-developed for hydrology applications, including flooding, groundwater, water availability, and water quality.

In terms of flood management, Aquarius delivers data and information that enables first responders and emergency management to make quick decisions. The platform can quickly pull historical statistics from hydrological and meteorological data to compare, visualize and proactively forecast potential problems. This data includes alerts and notifications regarding rainfall and stage, all based on custom levels. With the push of a button, a user can create and retrieve customized intensities to evaluate isolated events, protect against liability, and inform any and all stakeholders.

The introduction of Aquarius to OTT HydroMet follows the acquisition of Aquatic Informatics, the parent company of Aquarius, to Danaher’s Water Quality Platform. Aquatic Informatics provides software solutions that address critical water data management, analytics, and compliance challenges for the global water industry.

Danail Kuzarow, OTT HydroMet sales and service director of hydrology, said, “Aquarius will allow customers to improve decision-making to enable better outcomes. With our deep applications expertise, we can seamlessly combine hardware, software, and services together to deliver vital insights to decision-makers so they can protect lives and the environment.”

“We are delighted to join forces with OTT HydroMet to accelerate the introduction of Aquarius throughout the European region,” added Christopher Heyer, senior director of sales for Aquatic Informatics. “We’re excited to continue empowering industry experts to make data driven, smart decisions with timely water insights.”