DNV completes IEC classification of ZX 300e wind lidar

DNV has completed an independent IEC classification of the ZX 300e ground-based wind lidar from ZX Lidars, and has confirmed that the highest performance outcome under the IEC classification framework was achieved.

The system achieved 0% standard uncertainty and a 0% accuracy class under IEC 61400-50-2, following testing across multiple sites, reference masts and environmental conditions. According to DNV, the assessment applied the full multi-site and multi-mast methodology set out in the standard and included extended measurement campaigns with full seasonal coverage.

The ZX 300e was validated across a 20m-200m height range, which is the broadest range confirmed for a wind lidar under the IEC framework. The system can measure from lower heights of 10m upward, although the lower limit in the assessment was determined by the availability of suitable reference measurements at the test sites.

DNV said the dataset used for the classification exceeded the minimum requirements of the standard, allowing performance to be evaluated across a wider range of scenarios than is typically available for this type of assessment. The classification is intended to provide independent verification of the system’s suitability for wind energy assessment and power performance testing.

“DNV has completed the formal IEC classification of the ZX 300e, applying the full multi-site and multi-mast methodology set out in IEC 61400-50-2,” said Richard Frühmann, senior engineer and technical lead for lidar services in Northern Europe at DNV.

“The ZX 300e achieved 0% standard uncertainty and an associated 0% accuracy class. The measurement program surpassed IEC minimum criteria in terms of campaign count and duration, and included full seasonal coverage, thereby enhancing confidence in the final results.”

DNV said the classification confirms the ZX 300e’s suitability for applications requiring validated wind measurements, including energy yield assessments, site suitability analysis and wind turbine power performance testing.

The result builds on an earlier independent classification of the ZX 300 lidar from ZX Lidars, which demonstrated 0% standard uncertainty up to 100m. The new classification extends validated performance to higher hub heights used in modern wind projects.

