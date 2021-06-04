Leosphere launches dual scanning lidar offering for wind measurement

Leosphere has announced the launch of its new WindCube Scan Dual Lidar Ready offering. According to the company, the new offering enables offshore wind project developers and operators to reduce multiple sources of uncertainty and gain a more comprehensive picture of wind resource profiles by observing an offshore location from several positions.

“As the utilization of offshore wind energy continues its massive growth in regions around the globe, projects are evolving to include larger turbines, increased heights and denser installations,” said Matthieu Boquet, head of products, wind energy at Leosphere, a Vaisala company that specializes in developing, manufacturing and servicing turnkey wind lidar instruments for wind energy.

“By simultaneously providing complete, spatial wind data from several strategically selected positions, this new offering supports the offshore evolution by significantly increasing the quantity and dramatically improving the quality of wind data in a cost-efficient way,” he added.

Utilizing two WindCube Scan devices located on the shore or on offshore platforms, this approach delivers wind mapping with typical ranges up to 10km from several positions at once. The solution leverages intersecting beams for better coverage and accuracy, reducing vertical and horizontal uncertainty, and enabling fine assessment of turbulence intensity for turbine suitability. According to Leosphere, the result is a richer understanding of nearshore wind resources, improved reliability, and great campaign cost-effectiveness.

“With its multiple benefits and advanced operational track record, dual scanning lidar is gaining significant traction in the offshore wind market,” said Bastian Schmidt, team leader of remote sensing at DNV. “At DNV, we are strengthening confidence in supporting such a solution for projects in challenging nearshore and offshore environments due to the technology’s increasing maturity and industry acceptance.”