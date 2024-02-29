VIDEO: Caltech explores deep ocean with robotic jellyfish

Caltech has begun researching how to augment live jellyfish with electronics that enhance their swimming and a prosthetic “hat” that can carry measurement technology while making the jellyfish more streamlined.

The work, published in the journal Bioinspiration & Biomimetics, was conducted in the lab of John Dabiri (MS ’03, PhD ’05), centennial professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at Caltech, and builds on his previous work augmenting jellyfish. Funding for the research was provided by the National Science Foundation and the Charles Lee Powell Foundation.

Dabiri’s goal with this research is to use “biohybrid robotic jellyfish” as data-gatherers, sending them into the oceans to collect information about temperature, salinity and oxygen levels, all of which are affected by Earth’s changing climate.

