VIDEO: Meteomatics showcases its lower atmosphere drones

At this year’s Meteorological Technology World Expo in Geneva, Martin Fengler, CEO and founder of Meteomatics, is showcasing the company’s Meteodrone technology, which is designed to enhance data collection for improved weather forecasting. He explains more in this exclusive video.

Meteodrones operate within the lower and middle atmosphere, flying up to 6km and collecting precise weather observations. This helps to close the observational data gap in the lower and middle atmosphere. The device can collect temperature, humidity, air pressure, dew point as well as wind speed and direction in a vertical atmospheric profile. The recorded data is injected into high-resolution weather models to improve forecasting of local weather events such as fog, thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain.

According to the company, the solution offers more sustainable and reusable data collection capabilities than radiosondes. They capture local weather phenomena in diverse conditions and can be controlled manually or remotely (using Meteobase, the company’s autonomous Meteodrone box), enabling hyperlocal measurements even in remote areas.

