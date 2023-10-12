VIDEO: MicroStep-MIS highlights its calibration solutions

Martin Gažák, CEO of MicroStep-MIS, highlighted the company’s suite of calibration solutions for its range of automated meteorological data sensors in this exclusive video recorded at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023 in Geneva.

MicroStep-MIS developed its calibration suite of products to enable customers, such as national meteorological services, to be more self-sufficient and abide by the required accuracy and measurement precision requirements. At its booth, MicroStep-MIS highlighted its relative humidity probes calibrator, which automates the calibration process with software, and its pressure bell calibrator for atmospheric pressure sensors. The company’s calibration solutions can calibrate any sensors on the market and are typically implemented within automated weather observing system offices in airports and national meteorological services.

Want to see similar tech for yourself? Click here to get your free pass to the 2024 show!

For more coverage of Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023, click here