VIDEO: Druck launches configured barometric pressure sensor

At Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023, Mike Thomas, industrial sensor product manager at Druck, showcased the company’s latest configured pressure sensor, RPS 8100 Meteo.

The RPS 8100 Meteo is a compact resonant barometric sensor designed to deliver performance and reliability. It has Class 1 barometer accuracy between pressure ranges 500-1,150hPa at ±0.1hPa and stability at ±0.05hPa per year. This version has been developed for the meteorology market and automated weather stations specifically as it meets the WMO specification for Class 1 barometers. The RPS 8100 Meteo forms part of Druck’s proprietary trench-etched resonant pressure sensor (TERPS) product line.

Want to see similar tech for yourself? Click here to get your free pass to the 2024 show!

For more coverage of Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023, click here