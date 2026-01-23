Amanda Staudt named executive director of American Meteorological Society

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) has appointed atmospheric scientist Amanda Staudt as its new executive director.

Staudt, who will assume the role in in March 2026, will work with AMS’s members and elected leadership to further the organization’s mission of advancing the atmospheric and related sciences and services for the benefit of society.

Staudt, who previously served as senior director of Climate Crossroads at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, has decades of experience helping translate science into informed decision-making in collaboration with major scientific organizations.

Commenting on the appointed, Staudt said, “I am deeply honored and extremely excited to join the AMS team. AMS stands uniquely positioned to navigate the opportunities and challenges facing the weather, water and climate enterprise. I look forward to working with the AMS community to advance our essential contributions to public safety, economic security and environmental stewardship.”

AMS president David Stensrud announced the news on January 21, stating, “Amanda has a strong record of connecting science to society, helping to improve understanding, foster innovation and build resilience. During this time of tremendous change, AMS will greatly benefit from Amanda’s strategic thinking and vision, effective leadership, and ability to bring people together to amplify our voices.

“She has a deep commitment to the AMS mission and values the many ways AMS supports our members. I am excited for the society and our community to have Amanda serve as our executive director.”

