Stephen Ettinger named UCAR CFO

Stephen Ettinger has been appointed CFO of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), effective June 8, 2026.

Ettinger brings more than 28 years of finance experience spanning federally funded research organizations, national laboratories, higher education and public sector institutions. The appointment marks a return to UCAR, where he began his career and spent a decade progressing through administrative and operational roles.

Since then, Ettinger has held senior finance and operations leadership positions at NSF’s NOIRLab, UNAVCO (now part of EarthScope Consortium), the University of Colorado‘s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (now the National Laboratory of the Rockies), and most recently as CFO at the Colorado State Public Defender.

“Returning to UCAR is a full-circle moment for me,” said Ettinger. “The organization played an important role in my professional development, and I am excited to rejoin a mission that has never stopped mattering to me. I look forward to working with colleagues across UCAR to strengthen the financial foundation that supports world-class science and service to society.”

In the CFO role, Ettinger will contribute to shaping UCAR’s long-term financial strategy while advancing a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

Chief operating officer Alisha Swofford said Ettinger’s experience mapped closely to the organization’s current needs: “Stephen has extensive experience helping organizations navigate periods of growth, change and complexity with steadiness and integrity. We are delighted to welcome him back to UCAR.”

Ettinger succeeds Justin Young, who will retire on July 3, 2026.

Recent news, Colorado State University and Nvidia partner to extend severe storm prediction lead times