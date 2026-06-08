IKEA uses 20 years of solar data to identify Sweden's sunniest square meter.

IKEA has pinpointed what it says is Sweden’s sunniest square meter, working with the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) to analyze two decades of solar radiation data.

The location, on the island of Gotland off Sweden’s east coast, was identified using SARAH-3, a high-resolution satellite-based climate database. SMHI meteorological experts analyzed sunshine distribution across Sweden from January 2005 to December 2025, finding the site averaged 2,137 sunshine hours per year – roughly six hours per day, or nearly a quarter of all hours in the year.

Once the broader area had been identified, architect and topographic advisor Erik Gardell carried out a ground-level assessment of elevation, slope, exposure and shadowing to determine the precise square meter where sunlight has historically had the greatest opportunity to reach the ground.

The site, in southern Gotland southwest of Burgsvik, has been marked with a permanent monument – two stone armchairs inspired by IKEA‘s outdoor Skarpö chair, designed by Magnus Elebäck. IKEA said the monument is intended to become a summer destination for visitors wanting to experience the spot firsthand.

“As the seasons change, so do the ways we live. When the sunlight and warmth return after winter, people across Sweden move outdoors,” said Linda Vikström, communications manager at IKEA Sweden. “Identifying and marking Sweden’s sunniest square meter is part of that ambition.”

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